Dec. 30, 1943 – Aug. 5, 2019

Michele Rae Tippetts Corbett of Lovell died Aug. 5, 2019, at the North Big Horn Hospital.

Michele was born in Lovell on Dec. 30, 1943, to Ivan and Melba Nicholls Tippetts. She was the eldest of eight children.

She married her love, Jerry Corbett, on Sept. 16, 1965. They were married for 43½ years before Jerry died on April 3, 2009. Michele and Jerry raised three beautiful girls, Stephanie, Cynthia and Rene’.

MICHELE RAE TIPPETTS CORBETT

Michele loved people and had such a contagious laughter one couldn’t help but join in. She also loved music, and she loved to dance.

She was an unbelievable seamstress and did a lot of different crafts that were simply amazing. Michele always had such a beautiful flower garden that she loved to work in. She took great pride in that garden and her yard. It was always perfect and beautiful.

Michele grew up knowing the joys of working on the farm with her dad, Ivan. She loved to work with her dad. She could operate and drive just about any piece of equipment one could imagine. She was even considered one of the top loader operators at the sugar factory.

She was very proud to be a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was sealed to her husband, Jerry, for all eternity.

Michele was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jerry and infant son Tracy.

She is survived by her daughters Stephanie Corbett, Cynthia Corbett (Scott) Allred and Rene’ Corbett; grandchildren Jeffery (Shelly) Williams, Garet Fowler, Kevin (Danielle) Dover, Rachel Allred (Matt) Fryc, Shene’a Allred, Stephanie Allred, Shandelle Allred, Jaycee Corbett Townsend and Re’chele Corbett; great-grandchildren Preston (Sylagwyn) Williams, Damion and Waylon Williams, Kurtis, Kaleb and Alivia Dover, Adalynn and Noah Flores and Reese Corbett Townsend; great-great-grandchildren, not yet born but on the way, twin baby boy and girl Williams; sisters and brothers Julie Anne (Dave) Frost, Leslie (Connie) Tippetts, Denys (Bob) Tippie, Rand (Anne) Tippetts, Shawn (Pauline) Tippetts, Casey (Deb) Tippetts and Corey (Jaci) Tippetts.

Funeral services were held Aug. 10, 2019, at the Lovell LDS church. Burial was at the Byron cemetery.

Haskell Funeral home was in charge of the services.