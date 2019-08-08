New hormone treatment option offered at NBHH

By Patti Carpenter

Feeling a loss of vitality? North Big Horn Hospital Clinic is now offering an optimized hormone treatment for both men and women that, for many, can alleviate many of the symptoms of aging like hot flashes, mood swings, fatigue, changes to metabolism and libido.

Providers Ken Ferbrache and Kelly Kolar recently received extensive training and are now certified providers of bioTE optimized hormone therapy. According to Kolar, unlike taking hormones in pill form, where the hormone is released in a short period of time, a tiny bioTE pellet is implanted under the skin, where it slowly releases hormones into the bloodstream 24 hours a day.

“This involves a slow release of bioidentical hormone, meaning it replicates the hormone your body already releases,” explained Kolar. “So, a patient may have a different reaction to this than they’ve had to synthetic hormones.”

The pellets contain the hormones estradiol and testosterone in a dose tailor made for the individual patient. A comprehensive blood analysis determines the unique dosing requirement for each patient for the best possible outcome. The pellets dissolve over time and are replaced by a trained medical provider at regular intervals. For male patients, a new pellet is inserted every six to seven months, for female patients, every three to four months.

Kolar said the treatment can be effective for women past the age of 25 in the years before or after menopause that are having symptoms related to a decrease in the hormone estradiol. It can also be effective for men past the age of 35 who are experiencing the side effects of decreased testosterone.

According to literature published by bioTE Medical, studies have shown that optimized hormones can even reduce the risk of some age-related health issues such as osteoporosis and diabetes. Treatments can also help with sleep problems, reduced mental focus, memory loss, mood swings, anxiety, depression, weight gain, including increased fat around the mid-section, an inability to lose weight regardless of healthy diet and exercise, decreased muscle strength, muscle and joint pain and reduced sexual desire and performance, per bioTE Medical.

“This particular therapy is a method where we look at more than just testosterone and estradiol,” explained Kolar. “We also look at thyroid function and for vitamin deficits. For those people who have had fatigue for many years, it may be a good idea to come in for an evaluation.”

Kolar said bioTE is a fairly low risk procedure.

“It’s been around for about 25 years,” said Kolar. “About 1.2 million people have been pelleted. Hormone pellet therapy has been around more than 100 years. There are about 4,000 practitioners that are now offering bioTE.”

Kolar and Ferbrache completed three days of training to receive certification to perform the procedure. Their support staff also received special training.

So far, Kolar has 15 of her patients receiving the therapy. She said she is getting very positive feedback, with one patient reporting positive results after only three days. Other patients have reported an increase in energy, she said.