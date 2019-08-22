Aug. 4, 1936 – Aug. 12, 2019

Sherrill Louise Crosby Brow, 83, died Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Alpine, Calif., surrounded by loved ones. Born Aug. 4, 1936, she was the daughter of Rodney W. and Ethel L. Crosby of Cowley and was the oldest of six children. She moved to her adopted city of Alpine in 1986.

SHERRILL LOUISE CROSBY BROW

Her house was filled with joy as the sweet smells from her kitchen drew friends and neighbors to the aroma of her homemade pies. She loved to play golf and was a member of Willowbrooke Country Club for 27 years and considered many of the members close friends. She was well known for her humor and wit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Stan of 55 years (died in 2017), sons Randy and David and daughter Sherrylou. She is survived by her son Mike (Shelly) Brow of Casper; brother Rodney L. (Josephine) Crosby of Cowley; sisters Carolyn (Bob) Titmus of Las Vegas, Bobbie (Dave) Arnson of Provo, Utah, Carrie Crosby of Las Vegas and Claudia (Joe) Sloan of Corona, Calif.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; son-in-law Kenyon Blower of Alpine; and step-son Allen (Marlys) Olson of Minnesota.

At her request no services are planned.

