June 21, 1937 – Sept. 20, 2019

Kay Laprile Lynam, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, died Sept. 20, 2019, at the age of 82.

She was a woman of unwavering faith who constantly nourished others with her knowledge, testimony, service and love of the Savior. When she wasn’t busy planning family gatherings, gardening, canning, journaling or keeping a beautiful home she would be found in the service of others.

KAY LAPRILE LYNAM

She was the second child and only daughter born to Raymond and Sylvia Winkler of Greybull on June 21, 1937. Kay grew up with her brothers Gary, Bob and Roy Winkler on the farm.

Kay graduated from Greybull High School in 1956 and turned 19 a couple weeks after her marriage to Bill Lynam. Bill and Kay were married on June 1, 1956, in the Burlington LDS Church and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Family meant everything to Kay. She dedicated her life to rearing and raising her four children, Vicki, Connie, Robert and Kimberly, and later extended that same dedication to her 21 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Kay retired in 1999 from the Basin school lunchroom and later from bus driving. Prior to that she did seasonal work driving beet truck for Vern Harrison. She also served in a variety of church callings including Relief Society president, scout leader and in the Young Woman’s organization.

It didn’t take long for people to know that the most beautiful part of Kay was her heart. She always worked side by side with the love of her life for 57 years.

Kay is survived by her children Vicki Croft of Lovell, Connie (Larry) Dickinson of Thermopolis, Robert (Heather) Lynam of Morgan, Utah, and Kimberly Acton of Cody; 21 grandchildren and soon to be 30 great-grandchildren; and her brother Roy (Sheryl) Winkler. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Lynam, mother Sylvia Winkler, father Ray Winkler, brothers Gary and Bob Winkler and two granddaughters, Baylee and Cassie Kay.

A viewing will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Basin on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Basin Cemetery.

We would like to extend a thank you to the family and friends who have carried our family through this difficult time.

