July 13, 1951 – Sept. 14, 2019

Kerry Dean Morrison, 68, died on Sept. 14, 2019, from the relentless progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was surrounded by family.

Kerry was born on July 13, 1951, in Lovell, the fourth son and sixth child of Clarence Wilbur Morrison and Louisa Mickelson Morrison.

KERRY DEAN MORRISON

He was raised in Lovell and participated in many activities, including football, basketball, baseball and wrestling. He graduated from Lovell High School in 1969 and received an academic scholarship to attend Brigham Young University, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1976. While at BYU he took two years’ leave and served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Eastern States (Spanish) Mission.

Kerry then studied at the Creighton University School of Medicine, graduating in 1980 with his M.D. degree. He then joined the Army and completed an internship in Internal Medicine at Letterman Army Medical Center in San Francisco, Calif., and a residency in Anesthesiology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He was then assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, where he served until September of 1986, after which he left active duty.

In August 1976, Kerry married Cheryl Smith in Mesa, Ariz. Three children were born to this marriage: Kathryn Diane (Katy) in August 1977, Phillip Dean in August 1979 and Patrick David in May 1982.

After leaving the Army, Kerry and family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he began practicing as an anesthesiologist. His first marriage ended in divorce in 1988. Kerry then met Janna Lynn Stagg, and they were married on July 7, 1990, in Alta, Utah. This marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. With this marriage, he became stepfather to Scot McCusker.

In 1997, they moved to Casper, where Kerry began practicing at Wyoming Medical Center. He retired in October 2017. During their married life, he and Lynn enjoyed traveling to many locations and spending time with family and friends. They especially loved spending time in the Big Horn Mountains at the Morrison family cabin. Kerry was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings.

Kerry was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Steven. He is survived by his wife of the family home; siblings Judy (Steve) Gilliland of Lakewood, Calif., Craig (Karen) Morrison of Provo, Utah, Lynn Morrison of Gillette and Linda (Mike) Hitz of Lovell; children Katy (Scott) Springer of Mesa, Ariz., Phillip (Cynthia) Morrison of La Crescenta, Calif., Patrick Morrison of Salt Lake City and Scot McCusker of Casper; and five grandchildren: Jackson, Abigail and Savannah Springer and Jackie and Charlie Morrison. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held in Casper at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Wolf Creek chapel on 45th Street. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter.