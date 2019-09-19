Feb. 9, 1925 – Aug. 8, 2019

Lucille Mae Nicholls of San Marcos, Texas, was born Feb. 9, 1925, and died Aug. 8, 2019, at 94 years old.

She was the beloved wife of Dilworth Nicholls and devoted mother of Richard D. Nicholls and Raymond D. Nicholls.

Lucille was an elementary school teacher for most of her professional career. She loved teaching.

She is survived by her two sons, 11 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Lucille’s life at Haskell Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon, at which time a memorial service will be held. Interment will be at the Lovell Cemetery.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101