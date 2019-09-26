May 8, 1960 – Sept. 22, 2019

Melany Gerber Aagard of Byron died Sept. 22, 2019. She was born May 8, 1960, to Ray and Melba Norton Gerber in Salt Lake City.

Although born in Utah, much of her time was spent in Montana until 1999 when she moved with her husband and children to Wyoming.

Melany enjoyed crafts and always had lots of projects. She enjoyed music with a passion and loved reading to her grandchildren. She loved her children, each in a unique and special way. Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband, Jerry, just the two of them.

She was bold, sometimes fearless to those who didn’t know her, yet she had a soft spot for injustices as she saw them. She stood strong for what she believed.

Melany is survived by her husband, Jerry; 12 children, LaRue Aagard, Delis and Sam Roper, Joseph and Naomi Aagard, Beth Aagard, Dorothy Nuttall, Arthur and Maria Aagard, Bryce and Laura Aagard, Lorissa and Danny Roper, Bryan Aagard, Janelle and Andrew Matthews, Jerry Aagard and Shalece Aagard; and 27 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Melba Ann Norton Gerber and son Chase Tyrell Aagard.

There will be a viewing at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Byron.

