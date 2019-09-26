Mustang gridders defeat Big Horn and Worland

Lovell eighth-grader Blake Wilson receives the snap during the Mustangs’ 38-14 win over Big Horn Saturday at KPR Memorial Stadium.

Sam Smith photo



The Lovell Mustangs football squad hosted Big Horn Saturday and Worland Tuesday, sweeping three contests on the home turf.

Saturday, the Mustangs defeated Big Horn 38-14 at Kevin P. Robertson Memorial Stadium.

Eighth-grader Michael Harris put the Mustangs on the scoreboard in the first quarter on a one-yard run. He also converted the two-point conversion as Lovell led 8-0 after one.

In the second, the Lovell offense dominated the Big Horn defense as eighth-grader Blake Wilson had a 34-yard run to the end zone.

On the next possession, Harris found the end zone again, this time from 10 yards out to give the Mustangs a 20-0 lead.

Lovell scored again, this time in the air, as Wilson connected with eighth-grader Adnan Khan for 53 yards and a score as the Mustangs led 26-0 late in the second.

After the Rams’ lone score, Wilson recorded his second touchdown of the game from 42 yards to give Lovell a 32-6 lead going into intermission.

In the fourth, seventh-grader Davin Crosby found seventh-grader Robert Romero for 60 yards and a score to win by 24.

Worland

Tuesday at home, the eighth-graders came from behind to beat the Worland Braves 14-12 at Robertson Stadium.

The Braves scored the first two touchdowns of the game to take a 12-0 lead. The Mustangs responded late in the second quarter on a Wilson seven-yard run. The two-point conversion was run in by Jared Mangus as the Mustangs were within four going into intermission.

In the second half, the Mustangs gained the lead on a Carter Tew five-yard pass from Wilson. The two-point conversion failed, but Lovell had a two-point lead going into the final quarter.

In the fourth, the Mustangs had solid defense and kept Worland out of the end zone to secure the win.

The seventh graders defeated Worland 24-12. Robert Romero had two touchdowns in the game and James Love had one. Lafe Files caught a pass from Kade Green for a score in the second half.

The Mustangs are scheduled to take on Thermopolis Saturday at 10 a.m. in Thermop.

By Sam Smith