Preventing suicide: One life at a time

Someone in Wyoming dies from suicide every two days. It’s a staggering statistic that has kept the state ranked among the top five states for the rate of death by suicide by the Centers for Disease Control for several years running. In 2015, the state was ranked first in the nation in suicide deaths per 100,000 in population. It is currently ranked third.

According to a summary report issued earlier this year by the Wyoming Injury and Violence Prevent Program, men in Wyoming die at around four times the rate of women, representing 80 percent of the deaths by suicide in the state. Women are more likely to visit an emergency room for nonfatal self-harm or injury related to suicide. Older Wyomingites have one of the highest suicide risk rates among age groups in the state, with suicide rates peaking at ages 40-44 years and again at ages 80–84 years. Recent local statistics indicate suicide risk is becoming more common in younger age groups. Depressed individuals living in rural areas are of high risk.

Big Horn County has one of the lowest suicide rates compared to other counties in the state. It is also the only county in Wyoming with a specific program, operated through the sheriff’s department, that places suicidal subjects in a hospital setting instead of isolating them in a jail cell. An army of volunteers trained as Visual Observation Specialists (VOS) keep watch around the clock while subjects receive private and confidential professional help.

The VOS program was initiated in the fall of 2015, the brainchild of Lovell’s former chief of police Nick Lewis. Suicidal subjects are held at both North or South Big Horn hospitals on either a voluntary or involuntary (Title 25) basis. Those individuals, posing a threat only to themselves and not others, are watched over by the compassionate volunteers in the program. Those considered dangerous are held in an isolated jail cell, often in restraints.

The idea is simple. VOS workers prevent the patient from being held in a jail cell by sitting outside their hospital room. Through this action, they show the subject someone cares. In the meantime, the patient is cared for by trained mental health and medical professionals, while in a safe hospital setting.

“It truly is an awful thought that, if we didn’t have this program, the only place we would have to put these people is in jail,” said Ron Salyer, administrator for the Big Horn County Sheriff’s VOS program. “Could that make the difference? Could that be why other counties have higher suicide rates than we do? I don’t know, but it very well could be.”

In Wyoming, firearms account for 64 percent of suicides across all age groups, followed by suffocation and poisoning. Statistically, men are far more likely to use a firearm than women, but that statistic may be changing, according to Salyer, who said the number for women using a firearm to commit suicide seems to be increasing in the state.

About 20 VOS volunteers received certification or, in many cases, re-certification at a special training that was held on Sept. 7 in Greybull. Most attending had been active in the program for many years. Some have been active since its inception.

The trainings are held twice a year and are required for all volunteers. During the trainings, the volunteers learn about patient rights, confidentiality laws, hospital protocol, mental health issues relevant to suicidal behaviors and volunteer duties and expectations. Salyer said he is proud of the fact that there hasn’t been a single breach of confidentiality since he’s been overseeing the program.

According to Salyer, there have been no deaths by suicide so far this year and the county appears to be on track statistically for another relatively low threat rate compared to other counties in the state. In comparison, Natrona County, a county with a relatively high suicide rate, already has 18 deaths on record.

Suicide affects all age groups. Last year, the youngest subject the VOS group sat with was 10 years old; the oldest was 92 years old.

“Pulling ourselves up by the bootstraps is still heavily ingrained in Wyoming and unfortunately, when some feel there is no hope and they cannot help themselves, they end themselves,” Salyer said, addressing the volunteers. “My friends, we are the first bright light of hope and we have helped so many, but the world is ever increasingly dark and our work is so far from being done.”

Debbie Franko-Lane of Big Horn Counseling Services shared some of the latest research regarding suicide with the volunteers at the meeting.

She noted that she is seeing more and more young people in her counseling practice who have threatened or attempted suicide. She cited a recent statistic that 125,000 young people nationwide, ages 15-24, were brought to emergency rooms across the country to receive treatment for injuries that are self-inflicted or part of a suicide attempt.

“A recent national survey revealed that, in the 12 months preceding the survey, almost 17 percent of high school students had seriously considered attempting suicide and made a plan of how to attempt suicide,” she said.

Franko-Lane also noted that 8.5 percent of high school students in the country have attempted suicide. She cited a 2016 study that interviewed individuals who had survived a suicide attempt that found suicidal patients long for closeness and connectedness with other people. She said the best way to achieve this kind of interaction is for subjects to talk about their feelings. She said the best way the average person can help is to simply care.

“In therapy, when I see people at the office, they come in not really used to talking about their feelings,” said Franko-Lane. “By the time the session is over they feel better after sharing their feelings and talking.”

She said oftentimes, in rural culture specifically, going to see a counselor or therapist is a sign of weakness or failure.

“I think there’s sometimes a mindset of thinking you are a failure or weak for seeking mental health services,” she said. “Actually, people who seek services are the strongest ones.”

Franko-Lane has 47 years of experience in the mental health profession. She has worked with many patients hospitalized through the VOS program.

“I think the VOS program is wonderful,” she said. “I think it makes a big difference to have people in the hospital rather than the jail. They didn’t do anything wrong, so they shouldn’t be in jail. I think having a VOS person sitting with a patient makes them feel connected and that is what they are longing for.”

Franko-Lane said suicide rarely occurs without some warning signs. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, signs include talking about being a burden to others, withdrawing from activities, feeling isolated from family, friends and community, sleeping too much or too little, increased use of alcohol or drugs, mood swings, depression, loss of interest, rage, irritability or anxiety. Franko-Lane said signs specific to young people include deteriorating academic performance, school absences, self-mutilation like cutting, unhealthy peer relationships, a fixation on death or violence (through poetry, essays, doodling), suicidal ideation, signs of being bullied or bullying behavior.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts call the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Department at 568-2324 or the Lovell Police Department at 548-2215 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

“Sometimes people are afraid to call because they think they will get the person in trouble,” said Salyer. “They will not get that person in trouble. They will find help for them.”

Editor’s note: September is Suicide Prevention month.

By Patti Carpenter