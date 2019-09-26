March 27, 1950 – Sept. 20, 2019

Beloved husband, father and brother Roy Marcus of Greybull died unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the age of 69.

Roy was born March 27, 1950, in Greybull to Emil and Adella (Scott) Marcus.

ROY LOUIS MARCUS

A 1968 graduate of Basin High School, Roy joined the United States Navy in 1969. He served as a Construction Mechanic 3rd Class until 1972, including postings in Okinawa, Japan and Rota, Spain. Upon returning home he also served in the Wyoming National Guard.

On Dec. 22, 1972, he married Jean Jones of Greybull, daughter of Fred Jones of Greybull and Carole (Shalet) Levine-McManus of Chicago. Two years later, on Dec. 22, 1974, Roy and Jean were sealed for eternity in the Provo Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Provo, Utah.

Together Roy and Jean welcomed three sons and one daughter into their family. In addition, they welcomed multiple exchange students into their hearts and homes in Basin and Greybull.

Roy was previously employed by Wyo-Ben Inc., LaMax Construction (28 years) and most recently Copper Creek Construction.

Roy was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various callings within the church. He was also a member of Gear Grinders tractor club and an avid rockhound. He was well-known as a kind and caring man with great love for animals and true friendship for his many coworkers.

Roy is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Jean, of Greybull; sons Rodney of Otto, Brian (Kate) of Randallstown, Md., and Patrick of South Jordan, Utah, and daughter Lisa of Greybull; brothers George (Linda) of Otto and Robert (Carolyn) of Ten Sleep; sister Steva (Rick) Dooley of Basin; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Adella (Scott) Marcus, previously of Basin.

The family will be receiving from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 400 Hwy. 20, Basin, with memorial service with military honors to follow at 11 a.m. Following the service there will be a reception at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to a memorial fund in Roy’s honor at Security State Bank.

The family would like to thank Scott Nauman, Roy’s many co-workers past and present, the doctors and staff of South Big Horn County Hospital, the staff of Haskell Funeral Home and all the friends and family who have supported them in this difficult time.