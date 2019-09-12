Sept. 4, 1930 – Aug. 22, 2019

Ruth Walker Watkins, born in Lovell on Sept. 4, 1930, died Aug. 22, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz. Ruth was the middle child of Alvin Ray and Valeria Porter Walker.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life and was proud of her pioneer heritage.

Ruth graduated from Lovell High School in the Class of 1948. She had fond memories of her teenage years and would often tell her children stories of playing for local dances with her dad and brothers.

Music was a big part of Ruth’s life. She had a beautiful singing voice and was an accomplished pianist. During her high school years she was called as the ward organist and would continue to play for church meetings throughout her entire life in various wards.

She married George Clarence Watkins in 1952 in Denver. They were the parents of five children. Eventually, the family moved to the Los Angeles area, where they lived for 30 years. While there, Ruth worked as a professional accompanist, playing piano for choirs, vocal soloists and instrumentalists of every kind. She was most proud while accompanying her oldest son, George, an accomplished violinist.

Ruth was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and the Mayflower Society’s Wyoming chapter. Ruth was a talented seamstress and avid quilter. She loved her cats, gardening and working crossword puzzles, but mostly she loved being with her children and grandchildren.

Her older brother, Larry, and younger brother, Grant, both predeceased her.

Ruth is survived by all her children: George (Ann Romaker) Watkins of Milford, Ohio, Clay (Didi) Watkins of Rochester, Minn., Amy (Mark) McKeon of Whittier, Calif., Anna (Brendon) Ounjian of Mesa, Ariz., and Carrie (Ron) Harris of Simi Valley, Calif. She was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Interment will be in the Lovell Cemetery.