Aug. 28, 1948 – Sept. 10, 2019

Beautiful and strong wife and mother Vicki Crockett, 71, of Alamo, Calif., died peacefully on Sept. 10, 2019, from complications of a stroke.

Vicki was born in Lovell on Aug. 28, 1948, to Josie and Victor Winterholler.

Even at a young age, Vicki was a leader and a friend to all who knew her. She was always focused on making other people’s lives better through friendship, service and a deep testimony of her savior, Jesus Christ.

VICKI JO CROCKETT

She graduated from Lovell High School and then from Brigham Young University in Home Economics, where she met her beloved husband Jay Crockett. She followed him to medical school in St. Louis, where she taught seventh grade. They were soon engaged and married on June 12, 1970, in the LDS Oakland California Temple.

Vicki and Jay started their family in Oakland and then later moved to Lafayette, Calif., and Martinez, Calif., where they made many life-long friends before settling in Alamo. In Alamo they raised five children and treasured priceless friendships throughout the community.

Vicki was well-known for reaching out to those in need, especially to teens and young adults. She was president of the Alamo Women’s Club, a teacher’s aide at Alamo Elementary, an LDS seminary teacher and a professional life coach for teens. Within her large circle of family and friends, she was well-known for her generosity, her desire for excellence and her insatiable zest for life.

She is survived by her eternal companion, John A. Crockett; children Tyler (Kristen) Crockett, Caroline (Aaron) Brock, Ben (Mandi) Crockett, Joel (Mandi Lyn) Crockett and Marianne (Josh) Twiss; and 21 beloved grandchildren. She is also survived by her five siblings: Sherry (Eric) Fredricksen, Carol (Jerry) Doerr, David (Suzie) Winterholler, Daniel (Darlene) Winterholler and Marcie (Eric) Baird, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Josie Tippetts Winterholler and Victor Winterholler.

Funeral services for Vicki will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at the LDS Danville Stake Center at 655 Old Orchard Drive, Danville, Calif. There will be a viewing at 9 a.m. with services following at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Oakmont Cemetery.

Please offer condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com.