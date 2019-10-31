Ageless Art Show aims to put the fun in fundraising

Coming up with fun and entertaining projects for residents is just part of the job for the CNAs working with residents in the New Horizons Care Center assisted living pod. Many of those projects will be on display and up for auction at an Ageless Art Show and Silent Auction to be held at the Care Center on Nov. 16 in Lovell.

New Horizons Care Center assisted living residents Donna Irwin (left) and Margie Schweitzer show off some of their artwork that will be on display and available for auction at the upcoming Ageless Art Show to be held at the Care Center in November.

Patti Carpenter photo

Assisted living CNA Tamrin Badget has no art background, so she watched YouTube videos to come up with ideas for art projects she could incorporate into activities for the residents she works with during her weekend shifts at the Care Center. The program she’s created has become so successful that participants are producing at least one painting a week and enjoying every minute of it.

Badget said she started the group off with cotton swab paintings, then moved on to other more sophisticated techniques. Since then they’ve tried modern, traditional, impressionist and other styles of painting and even a few craft projects.

“I think it’s a great way to relieve stress and to have fun,” said Badget. “We’ve tried a lot of other things like finger weaving and making flower magnets, but nothing has been quite as impactful as painting.”

For some residents, it’s the first time they’ve had a chance to exercise their creativity.

“I never had the opportunity to try the art of painting,” said assisted living resident Donna Irwin. “I was busy raising a family and doing other things. So I’m enjoying doing this for the first time.”

Irwin also participates in quilting, another creative program at the Center.

Resident Margie Schweitzer said she doesn’t see well, but she finds the art projects help her to focus. Schweitzer has also developed an interest in art and enjoys looking at paintings by other artists.

Both are enjoying new friendships they’ve made while participating in the activity programs at the Center.

“Some people have told me the hardest part of being in assisted living is that they don’t feel a part of the community anymore,” said Badget. “I think these activities help those people feel a part of something again.”

The Ageless Art Show will feature mostly paintings and some crafts by assisted living residents under the direction of various staff members. Those attending will have the opportunity to place a silent bid on projects, with bids starting at $10. Friends, family and the general public are invited to attend the show, which will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., in the assisted living common area at the Care Center on, Saturday, Nov.16.

“It’s called an Ageless Art Show, because it is meant for all ages,” said Badget.

To add to the fun, those attending are invited to dress up in fancy clothes, paired with their worst shoes. Those participating in the dress-up part of the event will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to the Brandin’ Iron Restaurant in Lovell.

Appetizers and snacks, like “the finest fake champagne and beanie weenies” will be served at the event.

All proceeds from the event will be used to purchase art supplies for residents and to support the assisted living carnival held for residents in the summer.

For more information or to donate to the assisted living art and activity programs contact Debbie McConnaughey at 307-548-5660.

By Patti Carpenter