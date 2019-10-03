June 16, 1931 – Sept. 28, 2019

Barbara Ann Ring, 88, died Sept. 28, 2019, at North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, from noon until 5 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville, Kansas. A rosary service will follow at 7 p.m. at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Marysville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church.

BARBARA RING

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Barbara was born on June 15, 1931, in Omaha, Neb., to Kenneth and Gladys (Long) Ashley. She was united in marriage to Frank A. Ring on Jan. 30, 1951, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Marysville. To this union were born three children, Peg, Patti and Roger.

Barb worked for City Sewing, helping customers with fabric choices for projects, and worked for Boogarts and for Walmart. She was a member of St. Gregory’s Catholic Church and the Altar Society. Barb was a 4-H leader in sewing and belonged to the Elm Creek Crusaders Extension Club.

Family was an important part of her life. She loved attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities, attending 4-H events and the Marshall County Fair. In her spare time, she liked traveling, gardening, sewing, quilting and doing counted cross stitch projects.

Survivors include daughters Peg (Rob Long) Wacker, Lovell, and Patti (Bob) Larkin, Marysville; daughter-in-law Louie Ring, Marysville; sisters Virginia (Norman) Holcomb, Avoca, Iowa, Sally (Norm) Adams, Phoenix; and grandchildren Randy Wacker, Jeff Wacker, Julia Wacker, Barb (Jake) Wassenberg, Mike (Bridget) Larkin, Jon (Abby) Larkin, Tim Jones, Andy (Meggan) Ring, Christopher Jones, Dan (Kimberly) Ring and Jordan Ring and 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, Frank, in 1997, son Roger Ring, daughter-in-law Peggy (Bass) Ring and granddaughter Nicole Ring.

A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary.