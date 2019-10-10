Barbara Wilcock Long

March 22, 1936 – Oct. 3, 2019

Cherished wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Barbara W. Long, 83, of Centennial, Colo., died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Lovell.

Barb was born on March 22, 1936, in Lovell, the second child and only daughter of Orvel Jesse Wilcock and Helen Easton Sessions, and the granddaughter of Byron Sessions. Barbara’s first marriage was to Leonard James Felt. They were married in Lovell in September of 1956 and then divorced in 1972. On July 14, 1984, she married Ralph D. Long in Littleton, Colo., and they have been married for 35 years.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Long; son Jim (Karyn) Felt, daughter Lori (Frank) Spear, son Mike Felt, daughter Susan Brand; step-children Rich (Donna Jo) Long, Toni (Pat) Shuster and Karen Long; step-daughter-in-law Janie Long; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; her brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Tonie) Wilcock; numerous nieces and nephews; and wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Frank Wilcock, one stepson, Steve Long, and her parents.

Barbara loved spending time with her family, traveling, cooking and candy-making, especially during the holidays. She enjoyed reminiscing and telling stories of her childhood. Barbara really enjoyed driving through the mountains whenever she got a chance. She was a very hard worker and would do anything for those she loved. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.

Barbara’s viewing will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. with services immediately following at 2 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home, Lovell. Interment to follow at the Lovell Cemetery.