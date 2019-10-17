Bulldogs crush Greybull at home 58-0

Playing perhaps their most complete game of the season, a fired-up Lovell Bulldogs football team pounded the rival Greybull Buffalos 58-0 on a chilly night at Robertson Memorial Stadium Friday night.

Unofficially, the Bulldogs racked up 455 yards of total offense while holding Greybull to 62, out-gaining the Buffs 331-40 on the ground and 124-22 through the air.

“We felt like they did a lot of the same stuff we do on offense, and we scrimmage against ourselves, so we wanted to focus on cleaning up mistakes we’ve been making on both sides of the ball,” coach Nicc Crosby said. “Series by series we stuck with a formation on offense and ran plays based on what they were giving us. We needed to work on things.

“We’ve tried to be able to get to the edge and haven’t been able to do that successfully and know that, if we do, that opens up counters and the passing game. We put focus on our blocking assignments and technique. It really paid off.”

The Bulldogs rushed for 331 yards, unofficially, as CJ Lindsay gained 92 yards on eight carries, Dallen Mangus 80 yards on 12 carries, Cason James 73 yards on nine carries, Hunter Harris 41 yards on six carries, Ben Nichols 26 yards on three carries and Tyler Nichols 20 yards on two attempts.

James completed eight of 15 passes for 124 yards, and Zeke Newman caught three passes for 38 yards, Harris two for 34 yards, Thomas Hinckley one for 30, Aden Mayes one for 27 and Tyler Nichols one for a loss of five.

Lovell junior halfback CJ Lindsay bursts to the outside for a big gainer during the Bulldogs’ 58-0 win over Greybull Friday. The Bulldogs travel to Pinedale to face the Wranglers Friday evening.

The Bulldogs had the ball for 11 series and scored a touchdown on eight of the drives, kicked a field goal on one, gave the ball up on downs once and missed one field goal.

“It was very gratifying to see us execute as well as we did overall,” Crosby said. “Eleven different people handled the ball. It was nice to be able to spread it out and different people get hands on the ball.”

Defensively, the Bulldogs clamped down on Greybull star running back Irving Castro, holding the sophomore to 47 yards on 16 carries. Senior Ben Kraft added 17 yards on two attempts. Three other backs lost yardage on tackles for a loss or sacks. Quarterback Felipe Gaytan completed five of 12 for 22 yards, with two interceptions.

“He (Castro) was a guy we watched get to the edge on people time and time again, and we wanted to make him stay between the tackles and stay in our lanes,” Crosby said. “We wanted to stay gap sound. We didn’t want to allow the edge and fill back to take away cutback lanes.”

“Our defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage,” Crosby added, noting the play of ends Aaron Jones and Myzek McArthur and tackles Coy Trainor and Quin Lindsay. “Thomas Hinckley and Aden Mayes (safeties) made a couple of good breaks on the ball for takeaways, and (linebackers) Tyler Nichols and Hunter Harris did a good job getting to the ball.”

Harris finished with four assisted tackles and four solo tackles. Trainor had three assisted tackles and one solo stop. Kobe May had two assisted and two solo tackles, Tyler Nichols four assisted tackles and Trent McNabb and Myzek McArthur three assisted tackles each.

“It’s pretty well distributed,” Crosby said.

Offensive explosion

Lovell kicked off and Greybull gained one first down before punting. Lovell drove 49 yards in six plays with a 23-yard completion from James to Newman setting up a three-yard run by CJ Lindsay. An interception by Mayes on the ensuing Greybull possession led to a 41-yard drive that included a 24-yard burst by Lindsay to set up a 27-yard touchdown pass from James to Mayes over the top to the right side of the field. Lovell led 14-0.

Lovell added a third touchdown late in the first quarter on a 21-yard counter by Lindsay to put the Bulldogs up 21-0, then reached pay dirt on three consecutive drives in the second to lead 41-0. Fullback Harris scored on a 10-yard run, and James scored on a five-yard quarterback keeper and a 15-yard sweep.

Kicker Mayes hit five consecutive PATs before missing the sixth, and after Hinckley wrestled the ball away from a Greybull receiver’s hands for an interception, Mayes booted a 29-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer as Lovell led 44-0 at intermission.

The Bulldogs took the second half kickoff and drove to the 13 before stalling. Mayes missed a 30-yard field goal wide right, but the real disappointment on the drive came on the first play from the line of scrimmage. CJ Lindsay burst for a 19-yard gain and came off the field limping. He did not return and has been diagnosed with an MCL tear that will cost him multiple games, his father Chad said Monday, likely ending his football season. Fortunately, it appears as if he won’t need surgery, Chad added.

After knocking the Buffs backwards 16 yards on the ensuing series and partially blocking a punt, the Bulldogs drove and scored on a 12-yard keeper by James around left end. Lovell led 51-0, starting the running clock.

As Crosby substituted liberally, the Bulldogs scored one more time in the fourth quarter with freshman Ben Nichols scoring on a 22-yard run to make the final score 58-0.

Pinedale on the road

The Bulldogs will make the drive to Sublette County Friday to meet the Pinedale Wranglers with a chance to clinch a playoff berth. Currently, Mountain View sits atop the 2A West standings at 4-0, followed by Big Piney at 4-1 and Lovell and Lyman at 2-2. Pinedale is 2-3 in the conference, Greybull 1-3 and Kemmerer 0-4. Four teams make the playoffs, so the playoff teams after Mountain View and Lyman and the eventual order of finish are up in the air.

“It’s a must win situation for us,” Crosby said. “We control our destiny, for sure.”

The Wranglers run a power offense with a variety of option looks, Crosby said, noting, “They make you defend all of the gaps on the line. We’ve got to be disciplined to take care of their different threats.”

Crosby said Wrangler Thomas Harnack, No. 6, has a lot of speed and good vision when he runs the ball, and quarterback Konner Ziegler (5) makes good decisions running the Pinedale offense as “a dual threat guy.”

Pinedale is 2-4 overall with wins over Kemmerer and Greybull and losses to Lyman, Jackson, Mountain View and Big Piney.

The Bulldogs kick off with the Wranglers at 7 p.m. Friday.

Saturday’s junior varsity game in Pinedale has been cancelled, Crosby said. The Lovell JVs did travel to Buffalo Monday, falling to the Bison 31-0. The team has added a junior varsity game to the schedule. The Bulldogs will travel to Cody next Monday for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

By David Peck