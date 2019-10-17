CDC expects ‘a bad year’ for flu

Brace yourself. The national Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is predicting that this influenza season is going to be a bad one. According to North Big Horn Hospital provider Ken Ferbrache, PA-C, the best defense is to get a flu shot and to get it before the virus becomes widespread in the area.

As of Monday, NBHH has had no confirmed cases of flu coming through the clinic, however, a viral, upper respiratory infection, with generally milder symptoms than flu, has been diagnosed in some patients.

Public health nurse MarKay McIntosh gives Deaver resident Sal Hurtado a shot last week at a Big Horn County Public Health flu shot clinic held at the North Big Horn County Senior Citizens Center in Lovell.

“We’re introducing an attenuated virus so that patients build up an immunity to what we anticipate the flu season will bring,” said Ferbrache. “We’re hearing from the CDC that they’re expecting a bad year. As of a week ago, there were 60 confirmed cases in Denver and seven cases in Billings. So, we know it’s out there and it’s moving this direction. It’s just a matter of time before it reaches us.”

Ferbrache recommends getting the vaccination now, since it takes a few weeks for it to become an effective defense against the flu. He said it’s not uncommon to feel a little bit under the weather the day after a vaccine is administered, with mild body aches, fever, stuffy nose and even a mild sore throat, but the symptoms are far less than an actual bout of influenza and it is, by far, the best defense against the virus.

“The CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine,” said Ferbrache. “Hand washing and wearing a mask is also effective, but the number one defense is to get the vaccine.”

Ferbrache noted that children, older adults and those patients who are immune-compromised are the most susceptible to the virus. He said, though, that a vaccination against the flu is not a guarantee that a patient will not get the flu.

“I had a flu vaccination last year and I tested positive for the flu,” explained Ferbrache. “It’s not 100 percent guaranteed, but the symptoms will be less and it will be less life-threatening, so get your vaccine.”

The CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in 9.3 million to 49 million illnesses, 140,000 to 960,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 to 79,000 deaths annually since 2010.

The cold and flu are both respiratory illnesses, but the similarity ends there. Each is caused by a different type of virus, with cold symptoms far less severe than flu symptoms.

Influenza symptoms can include fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache, fatigue, runny or stuffy nose and body aches. About 25 percent of children may also experience vomiting and diarrhea, according to the WDH. Vomiting and diarrhea is less common in adults.

The WDH tracks confirmed cases of influenza in the state, using medical providers throughout the state as “sentinels” to test and report positive results obtained through laboratory tests.

Symptoms of the virus can be deadly and have been proven through research to be greatly minimized by the vaccination.

“The flu virus is ever changing. It mutates and therefore every year we are trying to predict what it’s going to be and that’s what the vaccine is based on,” said Ferbrache. “The CDC has been able to prove that, especially in the immune-suppressed group, for the very young and older patients, the risk of death is substantially lower by more than half for those who receive the vaccine.”

Ferbrache noted that there is a vaccine available for individuals who are allergic to certain ingredients in the normal vaccine. Those patients should speak to their provider about an alternative vaccine that is available for patients with certain allergies and pre-existing conditions.

Ferbrache said, though there are antiviral medications available by prescription that help reduce symptoms, it is important to take them within three days of contracting the virus. Patients should contact their provider immediately at the onset of symptoms.

There is currently no shortage of the vaccine, and it is available through a number of sources in the community. NBHH will be hosting its annual Café Influenza drive-through flu shot clinic this week on Friday, Oct. 18, in the clinic parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for patients over 18 years of age. The cost of the vaccine is $45 for those not covered by insurance, though most major medical insurance plans cover the vaccination, including Medicare. Special clinics for children and teens will be held on Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the clinic, by appointment.

The CDC recommends adults 65 years of age and older get a high dose vaccine. Contact the clinic for availability at 548-5201. The higher dose vaccine is also available at large pharmacies such as Walmart and Walgreens.

The North Big Horn Hospital mobile medical unit will visit several businesses directly including some local plants, school districts, banks and other businesses, where arrangements to offer vaccinations on site to employees have been made in advance.

Vaccinations are also available at NBHH Clinic on a drop-in basis, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and through the Wyoming Department of Health by appointment.

By Patti Carpenter