July 13, 1944 – Oct. 21, 2019

Christine Marvella Schlattmann Sessions, 75, of Casper died peacefully at home on Oct. 21, 2019.

Chris was born July 13, 1944, in Gillette to Harvey and Marvel Schlattmann. She grew up in Moorcroft, where she met Terry Sessions in high school, and they were later married on Sept. 5, 1966, in Rapid City. They raised three children, Russ and twin daughters Sara and Amy. The family was sealed together July 14, 1981, in the Provo Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Chris was faced with a myriad of health challenges, including Parkinson’s, and she faced all these challenges with a wit and sense of humor that hid her pain and endeared her to all who met her.

Her greatest joys were her family, playing the piano, sewing and traveling and exploring with “T,” her husband Terry.

Chris is survived by Terry, her husband of 53 years; son Russell J. (Joelyn); daughters Sara Jo (Eric) and Amy (Shawn); five grandchildren, Emily, Landon, Jace, Sophie and Sawyer; brother Loyal (Cindy) Schlattmann; and sister Ardis Milliken. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Marvel Schlattmann.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Poplar Building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitation for family and friends will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the service.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at noon at the Byron Cemetery.

Remembrances for Chris may be made to Powell Special Olympics at West 1st 239, Casper, WY 82601.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

