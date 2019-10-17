March 15, 1951 – Sept. 27, 2019

Daniel Lee Garrett, 68, of Lovell died Sept. 27, 2019, at the veterans hospital in Sheridan.

Dan was the first child born to David Lee Garrett and Norma Jean Foistier Garrett on March 15, 1951, in Flora, Ill.

DANIEL LEE GARRETT

His father worked in the oil fields, so they moved often. Dan attended elementary school in Chadron, Neb., Powell and Worland. They bounced back and forth between Powell and Worland following the oil rigs, but by the time Dan reached high school his father accepted a call to the ministry and began pastoring a church in Jackson. Dan finished his senior year in 1969 in Glenrock.

On September of that year he entered the Marine Corps. His job was maintaining electronic equipment to encode and decode air defense systems. He was a sergeant as part of the 1st Marine Air Wing headquartered in Okinawa, Japan, and he spent most of his time in the Mediterranean.

In December of 1971 Dan married Patricia Langdon in Huntington, W.V. They later divorced. While they were stationed in Twentynine Palms, Calif., their only child, Tracey Ann, was born in 1973 weighing only 1 lb., 12 oz.

Dan was discharged from the Marines in November of 1977 and went to work for Milacron in Cincinnati as a field engineer maintaining computers that controlled machine tools. He later worked for Honeywell out of Birmingham, Ala. All his work involved computers, either creating systems for companies or teaching clients how to use them.

The job he spoke of most was working with the computers that supported the power plants at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala. He enjoyed being able to watch the workings of the space program and spending time with the crews.

Dan moved to Grand Island, Neb., in 2002 and on to Lovell in September of 2012. While he was in Grand Island he wrote the book “Nuts and Bolts Sobriety” about his journey of alcoholism through recovery.

He was a ham radio operator and enjoyed talking to people around the world. Dan was a learner. He earned a bachelor’s degree in professional retail management after he moved to Grand Island. But most of all, he had a passion for studying the Bible. His library consisted of walls of shelves of reference books that he read and filled notebooks from his study. He just could not satisfy his desire to know God.

He is survived by his daughter, Tracey (Fred) Goss, of Lovell and brother Mike of Laramie. He was predeceased by his parents, infant sister Debra Jean and infant nephew Richard David.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Bible Church in Lovell at 10 a.m. Burial follows in the Lovell Cemetery. Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.