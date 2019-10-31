Nov. 27, 1951 – Oct. 22, 2019

David Duane Shane died in the early morning hours of Oct. 22, 2019. David was 67 years old when he died peacefully at North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell from stroke complications.

David was born on Nov. 27, 1951, to Robert and Ruth Shane in Taopi, Minn. He married Twila Tekell on July 7, 1981, and had three sons, Joseph, Moses and Nathanael. David and Twila later divorced, and he raised his three sons. He never remarried.

David served in the United States Navy after graduating from Adams High School, Taopi, in 1970. David served in the Navy from 1972 to 1978 and was deployed on the USS Jason in 1974. He reached the rank of MR3 as a machinist and a fireman’s apprentice. David was honorably discharged and was a lifetime member of the American Legion.

David was a simple, hardworking man. He did not receive high marks in school nor was he college educated, but he left his mark on this world through his kindness and love. David loved his sons and worked his hands to the bone in order to continually provide for them. He never took a vacation without his sons, rarely missed a sporting event and never missed church.

In fact, Nathanael remembered being sick one Sunday morning, and his dad asked him if he had thrown up. Nathanael answered yes, and David replied, “Good, now we go to church.” David loved the Lord and his family until his end of days. He believed in the healing power of Christ’s blood, and that we are healed by the stripes of Jesus.

David is survived by his three sons, Joseph (Roberta) Shane of Casper, Moses Shane of Casper and Nathanael (AnnaMae) Shane of Lovell; grandchildren Samuel and Joshua Reifke of Casper and Josiah, Jackson and Jace Shane of Lovell; and siblings Shirley Jarcho of Minneapolis, Jackie Shane (Richard) of Juneau, Wis., Donna (Mike) Kilby of Austin, Minn., Bill (Connie) Shane of Watertown, Wis., Tom (Leah) Shane of Zumbrota, Minn., Rick Shane of Taopi, Minn., and Connie Kruse McIntire of Iowa.

David was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Ruth Shane and brothers Gene and Johnny Shane.

Memorial services will be held on Nov. 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Casper Alliance Church. There will be a potluck reception after the service.

In lieu of flowers the family asked for donations to be made in David’s name to the Food Pantry at Casper Community Church, where he volunteered often.