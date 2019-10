Ricardo Francisco Mangali Jr.

Ricardo Francisco Mangali Jr., 66, of Lovell, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Billings Clinic.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8 a.m. at Haskell Funeral Home. A full obituary is to run in next week’s paper. Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.