Jan. 17, 1935 – Oct. 12, 2019

Dr. Earl Sears Condie died peacefully at home in Springville, Utah, on Oct. 12, 2019, at the age of 84. He was surrounded by members of his loving family.

He was born in Provo, Utah, on Jan. 17, 1935, to the late Vernon Clegg Condie and Marguerite Sears Condie Snow.

DR. EARL SEARS CONDIE

Earl was a true son of Wyoming, raised in Star Valley and Cowley before graduating from Cheyenne Central High School in 1953. He matriculated at the University of Wyoming, where he graduated in 1956 with a degree in biology. He was on the wrestling team for both his high school and university programs. After graduation, he moved his small family to Chicago, where he studied dentistry at Northwestern University. While at Northwestern he formed many cherished, lifelong friendships.

Earl was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving as an officer and dentist at Nellis Air Force Base from 1960 to 1962. After completing his military commitment he moved his family back to Wyoming, establishing a dental practice in Evanston, where he worked and served for more than 30 years.

Earl loved his family, elk hunting in the mountains, cashew nuts and Afton. The best decision he ever made was to marry Afton Buckley of Cokeville, Wyo. They met at a dance at the UW Institute and were married one year later on Aug. 22, 1955, in the Salt Lake Temple.

Together they shared a life of adventure and travel. They raised seven children and served side by side in numerous church assignments. They especially enjoyed their many family reunions at Bear Lake’s Ideal Beach. Earl and Afton shared a committed and loving relationship that stands as an example to their posterity.

Earl was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as ward financial clerk, scoutmaster, the Seventy, ward missionary, bishop, high councilman and councilor in the stake presidency. After his retirement, he and Afton served three full-time missions to Argentina, the Orlando Temple and the Missionary Training Center in Provo. He also was very fond of and proud of his years as faithful ordinance worker in the Provo Temple.

Earl was predeceased by his parents. Survivors include one brother, Clyde (Jean) Condie, of Evanston, Wyo.; wife, Afton; and seven children, Buckley (Lindy) of Wilmington, Del., Vernon (Ann) of Evanston, Gibson (Kimberly) of Powell, Camille (Bryan) Brower of Springville, Utah, Kennington of Evanston, Kimberly (Lance) Proffit of Snohomish, Wash., and Spencer (Rebecca) of Wheatland, Wyo. He was and continues to be the proud grandfather of 30 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were provided by Wheeler Mortuary, Springville, Utah, where a viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. Services follow on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Spring Creek 5th Ward Chapel in Springville. Friends may arrive at 10 a.m. for a viewing and to greet his surviving family members. A funeral service and celebration of his life will begin at 11 a.m. with Bishop Andrade Christensen presiding.