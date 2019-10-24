Ellen Strong saddle donated to local museum

The Lovell-Kane Area Museum is the recipient of a historic saddle donated by the Marchant family last week.

Bret Marchant presents a more than 100-year-old saddle owned by area pioneer Ellen Strong to Lovell-Kane Area Museum board president Karen Spragg Friday morning.

David Peck photo



Singer, songwriter, author and businessman Bret Marchant, a Lovell native now living in San Tan Valley, Ariz., on Friday morning presented a saddle originally owned by Ellen Noble Strong, matriarch of the Tillett and Kelsey families.

Marchant said the saddle was made in the early 1900s by Dave Shelly of Cody and was the last saddle Ellen Strong owned. Ellen and Frank Strong moved to Lovell in 1894 with their daughters Edna and Bessie, building the Strong Hotel that still stands at the corner of Shoshone Avenue and Second Street. The family also homesteaded in the Crooked Creek area north of Lovell.

Marchant said he was given the saddle by his aunt Pat Kelsey Marchant, daughter of Jay Kelsey and granddaughter of Edna Strong. He had it sent to King’s Saddlery of Sheridan for restoration work. Museum board president Karen Spragg received the saddle, which will be added to the museum’s collections.

By David Peck