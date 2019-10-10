From our files | Jack Pearson and Lorraine Nordquist wed in 1944

100 Years Ago, Oct. 11, 1919

The Cowley Progress

Have you filled your cistern yet, you who have them? Better do it now if you would avoid being without water this winter. Fair warning.

75 Years Ago, Oct. 12, 1944

The Lovell Chronicle

Lt. Jack Pearson of the Army Air Force, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Pearson, and Miss Lorraine Nordquist, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl V. Nordquist of Minneapolis, Minn., were married at Langley Field, Va., by the post chaplain in a double ring ceremony Oct. 6. Lt. Pearson is a graduate of Lovell High School, where he was a popular student and outstanding athlete.

50 Years Ago, Oct. 9, 1969

The Lovell Chronicle

The Horseshoe Bend Motel is nearing completion and a grand opening is planned in the near future, according to owner Charles Kirkham. Ten units have been completed with finishing work in progress on another 12. The new motel is located on east Main St.

25 Years Ago, Oct.13, 1994

The 1994 officers inducted into the Lovell Future Homemakers of America were (l-r) Martha Howe, Sarah Paxton, Tessy Haney, Tami Prostrollo, Emma Henley and Renae Gibbons. Not pictured is historian Melisa Abraham. See more in excerpt from 25 years ago.

File photo





The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: New officers were inducted into the Lovell Future Homemakers of America chapter last Tuesday night. They are (l-r) student council representative Martha Howe, treasurer Sarah Paxton, vice president Tessy Haney, president Tami Prostrollo, secretary Emma Henley and reporter Renae Gibbons. Not pictured is historian Melisa Abraham.

10 Years Ago, Oct. 8, 2009

The Lovell Chronicle

Hidden Treasures Charters brought some attention to Big Horn Canyon this week when the company gave a free boat tour to travel industry professionals from Europe and the United States. With about 50 people attending, the short visit has the potential to bring many more people from around the world to visit the Lovell area while visiting the western United States. Big Horn Canyon is a prime candidate

for those types of travelers, Rocky Mountain International London office manager Martin Roberts said.

