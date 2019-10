Our beloved Hyla B. Teters of Lovell passed on October 9, 2019.

Hyla’s last wishes were: “Do not mourn me in black, but paint me a rainbow. Shed a few tears, but remember me with a smile.”

A viewing will be held Monday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Lovell LDS Stake Center with funeral services at 2 p.m.

Burial will be in the Lovell Cemetery immediately following services.