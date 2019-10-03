Lovell – Kane Area Museum fundraiser Saturday evening

Plenty of tickets are still available for the big event of the year for the Lovell-Kane Area Museum: the Fall Fundraiser and Auction to be held this Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Lovell Community Center.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

Board chairman Karen Spragg said tickets are available from any board member and may be obtained by calling her at 548-7212 or 272-0959 or by calling Shari Loegering at 548-7002.

Tickets will also be available at the door, Spragg said.

The evening will begin with a soup and dessert dinner featuring chicken noodle, Italian, potato sausage and hamburger, tomato and macaroni soups, plus John Wayne’s chili. A variety of desserts will be offered, as well.

Leanne Winterholler will sing during the dinner.

A live auction will follow the dinner, with Kurt McNabb as the auctioneer.

“We have beautiful auction items, some pricey auction items,” Spragg said.

She said auction items include “very valuable” crystal, collectable Christmas ornaments, afghans and quilts, jewelry, gift baskets, gift cards, dinner at the Irma Hotel in Cody, homemade chaps, a knife and more.

Spragg urges the public to support the fundraiser.

“It’s our only income besides donations,” she said. “We’re not funded by anybody.”

By David Peck