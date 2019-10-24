Oct. 30, 1936 – Oct. 14, 2019

Mary Alice Tebbs Moncur died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in St. George, Utah.

She was born at the North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell on Oct. 30, 1936, to Cal Meeks and Reba Marchant Tebbs, the fifth of 11 children. She lived in Cowley, where she enjoyed a rich and fulfilling childhood, ultimately graduating from Cowley High School.

Upon graduation she attended Brigham Young University, during which time she became engaged to and married Merrill Moncur on May 7, 1955, in Cowley at the home of her parents. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple, with the sealing performed by Paul H. Dunn on Nov. 5, 1965. They are the parents of five children.

Raised in a musical family, Mary Alice developed a beautiful singing voice, regularly singing around the piano with her siblings and extended family and friends. This frequent family activity was a source of pure entertainment and joy to all those who witnessed the experience. Her singing talent was also enjoyed at countless weddings, funerals and community and church functions.

Mary Alice was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and possessed a simple but abiding faith in Jesus Christ. In virtually every area in which she lived, she was called to serve as ward chorister. She loved this calling, which allowed her to consistently nurture and express her testimony through the words and spirit of the music she led. She faithfully performed her duties until her health prevented her from doing so.

Throughout her life she developed an interest in a variety of sports and was an engaged and knowledgeable fan. She loved watching the participation of her brothers, children and grandchildren as they competed. Her cheers and piercing whistle could often be heard above the noise of other enthused spectators. In her later years she played countless holes of golf with her husband and friends, recording on two occasions a hole in one.

Devotion to her family and the Lord, a disposition grounded in love and a leaning toward restrained perfectionism made her an ideal homemaker. She willingly submitted her life to those she loved with her pleasant nature, loyal support and tireless service.

Mary Alice leaves behind her husband, Merrill; children Cynthia (Jeff) Doerr of St. George, Utah, Robert (Lauri Jo) Moncur of Salt Lake City, Kim Moncur of St. George, Shane (Denise) Moncur of Farmington, Utah, and Drake (Brandy) Moncur of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif; 22 much loved grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters Chuck (Jodi) Tebbs of Draper, Utah, Christine (Tony) Adriignola of Rollins, Mont., Jeff (Valerie) Tebbs of Draper, Reba (Bill) Padilla of St. George and Caleen Martinez of Salt Lake City.

Mary Alice was predeceased by a sister Loretta (Lou) Nicholls of Winchester, Calif.

The family is grateful for loving doctors and caregivers who have been so attentive these past months as she struggled with Alzheimer’s disease. Thank you.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Bloomington 3rd Ward, 3519 Manzanita Road, St. George, Utah. Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com.

