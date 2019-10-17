New compressor in place for Deaver-Frannie Fire Dept. air packs

A more than two-year process to obtain a new compressor for the Deaver Fire Station of the Deaver-Frannie Fire Dept. finally came to fruition recently, and the fire department held a dinner last week to celebrate.

Present Thursday night were members of the fire department, members of the Big Horn County Fire Protection District No. 5 board and representatives of the Wyoming Lime Producers plant and related corporate representatives.

According to fireman Craig Sorenson, Wyoming Lime Producers and Montana Limestone Co., divisions of Basin Electric Power Cooperative and Dakota Coal Co., awarded a grant of $30,569 toward a new compressor with a total installed cost of around $41,000.

Gathering at the fire hall in Deaver Thursday to celebrate the installation of a new compressor for firemen’s air packs are (l-r) Deaver-Frannie Fire Dept./Fire District 5 representatives Coleen Wagner, Dan Zwemer, Cherie Wambeke, Laurie Zwemer, Craig Sorenson, Christen Grant, Shang Clendenen, Chief Nick Loftus, Jory Yates, Clayton Malson, Don Wenstrom and Montana Limestone/Wyoming Lime Producers/Basin Electric representatives Dean Bray, Jim Beard, Scott Allred, Mike Jones, Cordell McFarlane, Justin Bowers and Derik Romero.

David Peck photo

Fire Chief Nick Loftus said the process of obtaining a new compressor began more than two years ago when the Lovell Volunteer Fire Department donated some 18 to 20 air packs to the Deaver-Frannie Department after purchasing brand new packs.

Loftus said the department’s older air packs ran on 2,216 pounds of pressure per oxygen bottle, whereas the newer packs donated by the Lovell Department ran on 4,500 pounds per bottle. The department’s compressor could only fill bottles to around 3,000 pounds of pressure, meaning that each air pack could operate at less than three-quarters of capacity unless there were recharged elsewhere.

Deaver-Frannie Fire Dept. assistant chief Shang Clendenen (left) and fire chief Nick Loftus (center) explain the new fire department compressor to Mike Jones, quarry manager for Montana Limestone Co., and Dean Bray (right), general manager of Dakota Coal Co. and Montana Limestone Co.

David Peck photo

“Any time we used the air packs for a fire or for training, we had to go to Lovell to fill them,” Loftus said. “We brought it up in a meeting that we were unable to fill the bottles all the way (at the fire station), so (board member) Cherie Wambeke said maybe Dakota Coal and Basin Electric could help us. We started the grant process with them.”

The department and fire district started the grant process in July of 2017 and received notice a few weeks later that the grant had been awarded. The department ordered the compressor that December, but production issues delayed the arrival of the compressor until August of this year, Loftus said. The district dug into an equipment fund to match the grant, he added.

Loftus said he’s glad to have the new compressor on hand.

“This will allow us to train with our air packs more,” he said. “We were using them fairly sparingly because we had to take them over there (to Lovell) to fill them.”

Besides being able to fill air packs to capacity, having the new compressor also allows Deaver-Frannie to assist Lovell in case the Lovell compressor were to fail, providing redundancy for the area, Loftus said. He said his firemen

have been using the compressor for more than a month since receiving training.

By David Peck