Dec. 23, 1952 – Oct. 6, 2019

A nice and wonderful man was suddenly lost in the Mangali household. Sad to say, Ricardo “Junior” Francisco Mangali Jr. died Oct. 6, 2019, at 2 a.m. at the Billings Clinic hospital after his struggle to fight for his life.

RICARDO FRANCISCO MANGALI JR.

Junior was born in Manila, Philippines, on Dec. 23, 1952. He grew up in a Christian environment, and as a teenager he helped his parents and siblings by working various manual labor jobs in Manila. In 1988, he joined his parents and siblings to reside in Los Angeles. He worked with his brother, Manny, at their restaurant, Karihang Pinoy, serving Filipino and American dishes.

In 1989, he met Nenette Tapia, and they were married on Jan. 1, 1990, in Los Angeles and were blessed with a son, Richard Adisson. During that time, they lived in North Hollywood, Calif. where they operated a senior assisted living facility. In 2007, they moved to Lovell to manage and take care of their business, the Western Motel, and have been living in Lovell ever since.

Junior has always been a great and very supportive husband and father, who readily gave an extra mile in just about everything for his family. Likewise, he was naturally friendly to all and never hesitated to help others who were in need.

Junior is survived by his wife, Nenette Mangali, and son, Richard, of Lovell, as well as his children Loida, Lorena, Marilou, J.R. and Carly; grandchildren John Albert, Anna Sophia and Rochelle Bella of Manila; brothers Manuel and Enrico Mangali of Los Angeles; and sister, Edna Mangali, of Manila. He surely will be missed tremendously by his family, relatives and friends.

Viewings will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 18, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8 a.m. at the funeral home.