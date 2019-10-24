Dec. 11, 1984 – Oct. 17, 2019

Thomas Jeffery “TJ” Green was born Dec. 11, 1984, in Lovell to Steve and Deanna Green. He died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

A varsity football player and wrestler, TJ graduated from Lovell High School in 2003. From there he completed a post-secondary program at Sheridan College in diesel mechanics.

He worked with T&E as a diesel mechanic, BMP Minerals as a diesel mechanic and back to T&E as a highly successful field mechanic.

Talented in hunting and outdoorsmanship, TJ would frequent the Big Horn Mountains and surrounding areas in his spare time. He loved sports and the 49ers and was a dedicated support to his children’s athletic engagements.

He is survived by his children, Chelsi, Kade and Trevin Green, their mother Tawni Green, brother Casey Green, father Steve Green, step-father Kevin Walker, grandmothers Judy Green and Phyllis Bronkema, his aunt Susan Green and uncle Brian Green, his aunt Gwen Walker and uncle Greg Walker and multiple cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Deanna Walker, grandfathers Leonard Green and Bud Bronkema and grandmother Nita Bronkema.

Funeral services will be held at the Lovell Community Center on Thursday, October 24, at 2 p.m.