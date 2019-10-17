Volunteers host annual fundraiser at New Horizons

New Horizons Care Center volunteers are hosting their annual soup and pie luncheon and bake sale on Friday, Oct. 25, in the care center’s multipurpose room, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Longtime volunteer Lorna Fowler works in the gift shop at New Horizons Care Center. The gift shop is operated entirely by volunteers with all proceeds from sales used to purchase items needed by residents and staff at the Care Center.

Patti Carpenter photo

As in past years, the event will feature delicious homemade soups, pies, candies, breads, cakes and more. Several different kinds of soups will be available that can be purchased and eaten at the event or taken to go.

Funds raised through the event are used to purchase items needed at the care center and the hospital that are otherwise not available through the district’s budget. The group also raises funds through its gift shop, which is located in the care center, as well as a “tree of love” at Christmastime and several raffles throughout the year.

In previous years, the group of less than a dozen volunteers have raised more than $6,000 per year. Last year the funds were used to purchase items like CPR training equipment, snow blowers, furniture, games, electronic equipment and more. The group has also made significant contributions toward activities and special trips for Care Center residents.

The group, comprised mostly of retired ladies, includes longtime members who work in the gift shop and coordinate other fundraising events. Some members have participated for 20 years or more. According to newly elected president Janice Fink, the group can always use more volunteers to help raise funds to provide items needed by staff and residents at the Care Center.

The gift shop will be open during the Oct. 25 event, featuring many new items suitable for Christmas gifts. It is also open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

By Patti Carpenter