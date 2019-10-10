Women homesteaders program offered

On Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Lovell Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center, Dr. Amy McKinney, Associate Professor of History at Northwest College, will present a program on the lives of single women homesteaders in the West. She will also compare the laws and experiences of women homesteaders in the United States and Canada.

This will be an informal presentation explaining how women were able to claim a homestead and how this experience opened up opportunities for women in the West. Several specific women who were single women homesteaders will be highlighted throughout the presentation, including Dr. McKinney’s great-grandmother.

For additional information about this program or other Bighorn Canyon programs, contact Christy Fleming, Chief of Interpretation at Bighorn Canyon, at 307-548-5402.