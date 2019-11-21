‘A Christmas Carol’ opens tonight at the Hyart Theatre

The cast is ready, the stage is set and ticket sales are continuing for the community production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” being staged this week at the Hyart Theatre in Lovell.

The popular holiday play was staged to huge crowds in Lovell and Byron two years ago and will run for three nights this year: tonight (Thursday) and next Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 25-26, at 7 p.m. each night at the Hyart. The play will also be staged for local schools and residents of the New Horizons Care Center Monday at 1 p.m.

Fred Holywell (Jackson Bassett) and his wife, Janet (Emily Kellett), talk about Scrooge during a party at their home that includes (standing, l-r) friends played by Nancey Blair, Erin Wilkerson, Tori Bassett and Kat Bassett during “A Christmas Carol.”

David Peck photo



Tickets are on sale at the Lovell Area Chamber of Commerce office at 287 E. Main Street from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on show days, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $8 each.

“The performers are doing an excellent job,” producer Bryan Baird said Tuesday. “We’ve been hammering out details now that we’re at the Hyart.

“I’m really happy with how it looks at this point. A lot of people have worked very hard.”

Stan Hedges of Cowley is reprising his role as Ebenezer Scrooge, and Rebecca Bates returns as Mrs. Cratchit. Robyn Asay is the narrator, and Kurt Wheeler is the ghost of Jacob Marley.

The play is directed by Sharon Hall, and Evelyn Carter is in charge of costumes and makeup.

Ebenezer Scrooge (left, Stan Hedges) ponders his previous activities with the Ghost of Christmas Past (Eliana Karhu) during the community play “A Christmas Carol,” which will be staged Thursday, Monday and Tuesday at the Hyart Theatre in Lovell.

DavidPeck photo





“Everyone is doing a really good job with makeup and costumes,” Baird said. “Kurt is outstanding as Marley. And Stan, as always.”

Other performers are Martin Bates as Bob Cratchit, Derek Hedges as Tiny Tim, Jackson Bassett as Fred Holywell, Emily Kellett as Janet Holywell, Kat and Tori Bassett as solicitors, Eliana Karhu as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Paige Thomas as Fan, Joe Davis and Nancey Blair as Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig, Sariah Hendershot as Belle, Joey Bassett as Belle’s husband, Emilie Asay as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Jesse Bassett as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Baird as Old Joe, Carter as a woman, Stetson Asay as Boy Scrooge, Elizabeth Kellett as Martha Cratchit, Schyler Bates as Peter Cratchit, McKenna Bates as Belinda Cratchit, DerRiley Laffin as Young Scrooge, Stetson Asay, Kandace Asay and Rowan Wilkerson as Belle’s children, Lafe Files as singing boy, Chevelle Banks and Aaron Banks as urchins and Wendy Files, Leslie Hoffman, April Smith and Erin Wilkerson as townspeople.

The Charles Dickens story was adapted for the stage by Bryan Baird. The play is being staged by the Masons of Lovell, an adjunct organization of Tri-Mountain View Lodge No. 35.

By David Peck