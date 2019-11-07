Nov. 8, 1936 – Nov. 3, 2019

David Philip August Bernard died peacefully at his home Nov. 3, 2019. His son, Dennis, was with him.

He was born Nov. 8, 1936, to August Joseph “Frenchie” Bernard and Rosie Reinke Bernard.

He attended school in Emblem and Greybull. He graduated from Greybull High School and was a lifelong Buffs fan. One of his greatest moments was when his grandson was hired as the head football coach there.

Dave served in the U.S. Army, worked construction and finally settled back in Emblem, where he farmed until his retirement.

He was an amazing bowler. On a cold winter night, he met Dorothy Marie Ward and her young daughter, Madeline. They had been at the bowling alley with friends. As they say, the rest is history. He said that he just knew they needed him in their lives. Dave and Dorothy were married on July 27, 1968. A few years later, Dennis came into their lives and finally Davey. Their family was complete.

Dave enjoyed everything about his family. He attended nearly all their events. He cheered them on at their athletic events, attended their school and church programs and was always their biggest fan.

Dorothy developed multiple sclerosis. As her health declined and she lost the ability to do things for herself, Dave cared for her tirelessly. His love, commitment and compassion for her never failed. When she died, he felt lost without her. He continued to love her every day of his life and looked forward to being with her again.

His legacy to his family was to show and teach them about unconditional love. He always loved and supported them through the happy times as well as the most difficult times. He loved to joke and tease. He enjoyed irritating his friends while playing dice or cards. He never knew a stranger and always had a smile on his face. Throughout the years he enjoyed his grandkids as much as his own children. He was excited about new littles in the family. He loved sharing his candy and Cheetos with them.

Dave was preceded in death by his true love, Dorothy, parents Frenchie and Rosie, brother Robert Peterson and his in-laws JD and Marie Ward and Wayne Paris.

He is survived by his daughter Madeline (Brad) Moody of Lovell; sons Dennis Bernard of Emblem and David (Chelsea) Bernard of Greybull; grandchildren Ryan Moody (Shelby Plewa), Eli (Madison) Moody, Haleigh DeLeon (Chase Smith) and Finley Bernard; great-granddaughter Blake Moody; brother Gary (Anita) Bernard; sister-in-law Denise Paris; and several nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Lutheran Church in Emblem. Viewing/visitation will take place from 9:30 to 10 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Emblem Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up at Big Horn Federal Savings Bank.