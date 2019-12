Duane H. “Buck” Homewood died peacefully at his home in Frannie on Nov. 22, 2019, at the age of 92.

He was born Aug. 1, 1927, in Strawberry Point, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the LDS Church in Cowley at 11 a.m., followed by burial in the Deaver Cemetery. A light luncheon will be provided.

