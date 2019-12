Marlene Louise Gould Dobbins died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her home in Lovell.

She was born Sept. 29, 1951, in Saginaw, Mich.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell, with a viewing one hour prior to the service.

A full obituary will be printed in next week’s Chronicle.

