Sept. 4, 1956 – Nov. 2, 2019

Debra Jean Mann, 63, died Nov. 2, 2019, in Lovell. She was born on Sept. 4, 1956, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Lewis J. Goldizen and Elsie V. Wilkinson.

Debra graduated from high school in 1974 and continued her education in fashion design in Omaha, Neb.

DEBRA JEAN MANN

Debra had two sons, Jason and Eric Mann, and together they moved to Meeteetse in 1989, and there she met the love of her life, John Deromedi.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel with John, visiting many new places and seeing new things.

She always had an interest in arts and crafts and enjoyed making things. Deb, as she preferred to be called, was also an extraordinary cook and loved to bake. Above all things, she loved kids and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Debra is survived by her sons Jason (Haley) Mann and children Jacob and Rigby of Sheridan, Mont., and Eric (Julie) Mann and children Kaia, Ryan, Heather and Baylee of Lovell, mother Elsie Goldizen, sister Teresa (Maurice) Hill, brother Greg (Julia) Goldizen of Iowa and many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins that loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis Goldizen, and grandparents.

Debra was a very special and classy lady and will be missed dearly by all those who knew her and took care of her in her later years.

At Debra’s request, burial has taken place and no funeral services will be held. The family will hold a private graveside dedication in Meeteetse on November 6 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a local program of your choice in her name.