May 17, 1943 – Nov. 24, 2019

Jackie Mae Sims Vanderburg, 76, of Powderly, Texas, died at her home in Lovell Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. She was born on May 17, 1943, in Houma, La., to Archie and June Sims.

On June 30, 1962, she married Jimmy Harold Vanderburg, and they spent 57 years together.

Her favorite moments were times spent with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and two brothers. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Vanderburg, daughter Breana Smith and husband Greg, daughter Melissa Cavender and husband Stan, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held in Lovell at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in remembrance of her.

