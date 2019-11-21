Rare ornaments, crystal on sale at Lovell-Kane Area Museum

The Lovell-Kane Area Museum is holding a special sale of collectable Christmas tree ornaments and other items as a fundraiser during the Main Street Mingle Saturday.

This Christmas village is among the many items for sale Saturday for the Lovell-Kane Area Museum fundraiser.

David Peck photo



The rare, collectable sale items include colorful Christopher Radko ornaments, crystal and wooden ornaments and a toy soldier collection, all donated by Jim Szlemko and collected by his wife, the late Alana Tillett Szlemko.

Also offered in the sale are crystal vases, wine glasses, water glasses, champagne glasses and a sherbet bowl in two different patterns donated by Jean Hartwig and signed by Jean.

The sale will take place from 1 to 4:30 Saturday with all proceeds going to the operation of the non-profit Lovell-Kane museum.

By David Peck