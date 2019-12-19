Churches celebrate Christmas with special services

North Big Horn County churches will hold a variety of special Christmas services and programs this week.

There will be three evening Christmas Eve services at area churches on Tuesday, Dec. 24, as well as regular Sunday services.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will hold a Christmas Eve Mass at 5 p.m. on Tuesday as well as a regular Mass Sunday at 11 a.m. and a Christmas Day Mass Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Regular Mass will also be held the following Sunday at 11 a.m., and the church will hold a Communal Reconciliation Service this Friday at 7 p.m.

St. John’s Lutheran Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service with children participating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, along with a Christmas Day communion service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Regular Sunday services will be held Dec. 22 and 29 at 10:30 a.m., and a New Year’s Eve communion service will be held Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

The Lovell and Powell United Methodist churches will hold Christmas Eve candlelight services Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Lovell and 7 p.m. in Powell as well as regular Sunday services Dec. 22 and 29 at 9:30 a.m. in Powell and 11 a.m. in Lovell.

The Lovell and Powell churches will switch times in January, with Lovell holding Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. for the first quarter of the calendar year.

The Lovell Bible Church will hold regular Sunday morning services Dec. 22 and 29 at 9 a.m., and the church will hold a candlelight service this Sunday at 6 p.m., preceded by finger food at 5 p.m.

The Water of Life Church in Cowley will hold a service with special singing this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the Log Gym and a regular service Dec. 29, also at 10:30.

The Lovell Assembly of God Church will hold normal Sunday services Dec. 22 and 29 at 10:50 a.m., but there will be no Wednesday service during the holidays.

The various wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold regular sacrament services Sunday, Dec. 22, and Sunday, Dec. 29: Lovell First Ward at 9 a.m., Lovell Second at 11:30 a.m., Lovell Third at 11:30 a.m., Lovell Fourth at 10:30 a.m. in Byron, Lovell Fifth at 9 a.m., Cowley First at 9 a.m., Cowley Second at 11:30 a.m. and the Byron Ward at 9 a.m.

The Church of God congregation will meet for regular services Dec. 22 and 29 at 1 p.m. at the Assembly of God building.