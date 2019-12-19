From our files | Jim Wagner ‘Man of the Month’ in 1969

100 Years Ago, Dec. 20, 1919

The Cowley Progress

Poor Professor Porta. What’s to become of this discredited astonomical prognosticator, now that nothing has happened as he so glibbly predicted was to happen between the 17th and 20th (of December)? The weather has been so charmingly delightful since the morn of the 17th. Why not send a message of thanks to those planets for their good behavior?

In 1994 a group of Lovell first graders perform hand motions to Frosty “The Snow Man” putting on his hat during the Elementary School K-3 program. Pictured are (front row, l-r) John Wantulok, Daniel Asay, Jacob Lohoff, Aaron Richardson, (second row) Ty Hecker, Taliesha Clark, Jessica Croft, Kelsi Geiser, Ashley Warnock, (third row) Tara Butcher, Tracy Schatz, Pam Hiser, Lucas Grant, (fourth row) Nichole Savage, Jacie Bassett, Chris Haskell, Jed Nebel, Kyle Nicholls, (fifth row) Amy Asay, Scott Norris, Pat Schmidt, Reanan Barnes and Adam Anderson.





75 Years Ago, Dec. 21, 1944

The Lovell Chronicle

American seamen repeatedly risk their lives to transport men and munitions to Allied battlefields all over the world and are in the very forefront of the fight for victory. The exhausting strain they undergo in long, hazardous, war-zone voyages often result in so-called “convoy fatigue” or “torpedo tension.” It is for the purpose of helping to relieve this strain that the American Merchant Marine Library Association is seeking to place a library aboard every Victory ship, troop transport and oil tanker sailing under the American flag. It is hoped that organizations and communities will contribute one or more complete libraries.

50 Years Ago, Dec. 18, 1969

The Lovell Chronicle

Jim Wagner was chosen by the Kiwanis Club as the “Man of the Month” for December. He was chosen for all his activities toward the youth of the community. He has served as a coach for the Midget League, both baseball and basketball, for several years. The past two years he has been chairman for the Midget League program. He served as president of the Jaycees when they were active in the community. He is also an active member of the National Guard.

25 Years Ago, Dec. 22, 1994

The Lovell Chronicle

10 Years Ago, Dec. 17, 2009

The Lovell Chronicle

Sharon Lange, who, with husband Doug, has owned and operated Lange’s Kitchen Restaurant in Lovell for 10 years, announced Tuesday that the couple has sold the restaurant to Lana and Joe Terrence, who will rename the establishment the Mustang Country Grill.

