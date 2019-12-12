Ten area students selected for All-State Music

Nine local vocalists and one musician will perform with the best of the best in Wyoming in January after being selected for the Wyoming All-State Music event.

All-State Music will be held January 20-21 at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.

Representing Rocky Mountain High School at All-State Music in December will

be (l-r) Devin Gilmore, Ethan George and Anna Fuller. The event takes place January 20-21 in Gillette.

David Peck photo

The lone musician selected following auditions in the fall is Rocky Mountain junior Ethan George, who will play second horn in the all-state orchestra. This is his second selection for All-State.

Two of George’s classmates were selected for the all-state choir. Senior Anna Fuller, Soprano 2, will make her third appearance at All-State, and junior Devin Gilmore, Alto 1, was selected for the first time.

“This is Anna’s third year attending All-State, which is a major accomplishment,” Rocky Mountain Music Director Gerry Burton said. “She is an outstanding student and musician. Devin has a wonderful mezzo-soprano voice and is an all-around musician vocally and is the lead clarinet player in the band.

“Ethan is an accomplished French horn player and was selected to be one of two horn players in the orchestra, which is amazing. His dedication and hard work put him in this position.”

Burton expressed his pride in the Rocky Mountain trio.

“They are all great musicians and students and show this dedication of learning in all aspects of their lives,” he said. “They are easy to work with and are a valuable asset to the Rocky Mountain High School music program and will be great representatives for their community at All-State.”

The Lovell seven

Lovell High School vocalists selected for the Wyoming All-State Music weekend in Gillette are (l-r) Caleb Robertson, Alex Walker, Allie Burton, Brooklyn Walker, Amos Monterde, Aden Mayes and Aaron George.

David Peck photo

Seven vocalists will represent Lovell High School at All-State Music. Senior Caleb Robertson, Tenor 2, was selected for the third time, and three others will make their second trip to All-State: junior Aaron George, Tenor 2, junior Aden Mayes, Tenor 1, and junior Brooklyn Walker, Soprano 2.

Selected for the first time were senior Allie Burton, Alto 1, sophomore Amos Monterde, Bass 2, and freshman Alex Walker, Soprano 2.

“This year’s Lovell High School vocalists have been hard at work to represent our school district in the best possible way,” LHS Vocal Music Director Rachel Schoessler said. “Seven students were selected for the 2019-2020 All-State Choir. In comparison, only five other schools in the state had more students selected.

“Lovell has either tied with or bested some of the larger schools in the state, including Cody, Laramie, Powell, Worland and Natrona County, to name only a few. Several students that were not selected missed the mark by less than one point, further proving the superior level of effort that Lovell vocalists have put forth in music.”

By David Peck