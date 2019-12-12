Aug. 31, 1972 – Dec. 5, 2019

Travis O. Burke (Rodriguez), 47, of Byron was taken from us to rest with the angels on Dec. 5, 2019, at the Billings Clinic from medical conditions.

Travis was born on Aug. 31, 1972, in Powell to Joannie Rodriguez and Lorenzo Rodriguez Jr.

TRAVIS RODRIGUEZ BURKE

Travis was raised by his mother, Joannie, in Byron, where he went to school and graduated from Rocky Mountain High School in 1992. Following high school he joined the Air Force, did his training in Texas and was stationed in Spokane, Wash. He married and had a beautiful daughter, Chandra.

After Travis was honorably discharged from the Air Force he returned home and proceeded to work at the plants in Lovell, in agriculture, roofing, etc. He was a man of many jobs untill his car accident in 2010, which then disabled him from doing much at that time. He ended up taking care of his mother, as well as helping raise his nieces, nephews and step-daughter Shannaya.

Many of the things Travis enjoyed doing included fishing, camping, barbecuing, bonfires, movie night and just about anything that involved all his nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces. He loved them a lot.

Travis is survived by his mother, Joannie Rodriguez, sister Krystal (Gerado) Rodriguez and nieces Samantha (Diego) Delgado Sr. and Daniela Carrizal and nephews Juan and Steven Rodriguez; two best friends Vince and Sandy McCollam and family; his most precious great-nephews Jayden and Diego Jr. Delgado and many more nieces and nephews, step-brothers and -sisters, aunts and uncles, too many to name.

Travis was preceded in death by his grandmother and grandfather, Ruby and Robert Hoffman, and grandfather Dave Pearson, as well as his loving uncles and aunts that have passed.

Services for Travis will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Byron Cemetery.

Son, brother, uncle, dad, great-uncle and best friend, there are no goodbyes, for we will see each other soon. We will know we have an angel watching over us, and you will always be in our hearts. Love you, Travis. We will cherish all our memories of you in our hearts, the family said.