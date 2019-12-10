Wyoming infantry company seeking school supplies

Members of the Wyoming National Guard are calling on local residents to help donate supplies to schoolchildren overseas.

It’s not a normal Army mission, Captain of Charlie Company Eli Varney said. Charlie Company is the only infantry company based in the state of Wyoming and it’s currently assigned to Kosovo, a disputed territory in Eastern Europe. The borderline between Kosovo and the neighboring Serbia is disputed, leading to the possibility of unrest.

“The role of Charlie Company here in Kosovo is we are here to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for the people of Kosovo,” Varney said.

Charlie Company is teamed up with several units from NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in monitoring the region. They currently serve with soldiers from Poland, Hungary, Greece, Switzerland and Slovenia.

It’s a tougher mission than it appears because hostility toward America is still high in Kosovo due to the region being bombed by America in a 1998 NATO offensive known as the Kosovo War.

This is complicated further by the region being impoverished, Lieutenant Hunter Hinckley, a 2012 graduate of Lovell High School, said.

“Kosovo is an extremely poor country, and where my platoon is at is in a very rural part of the country, a lot of places don’t even have potable or running water.” Hinckley said.

“There are some places where they have to walk a click and a half, almost a mile, to get water. They walk over with water bins to get it,” Varney added. “One lady we recently worked with, she makes four euro a day breaking open walnut shells.”

Four euros is the equivilant to $4.41.

Varney said witnessing the poverty has made him more aware of the privileges he has as an American.

“For me, it’s a humbling experience. There’s a lot of people here that, when we go and say what can we do to help, it’s a simple, ‘hey, can we have some winter shoes,’” Varney said. “It’s all they want, it’s all they need, it’s a reminder to be grateful for the little things.”

Hinckley said he knew one of the most important objectives for the company was to improve the image America and NATO countries have in the region.

“Our goal is to repair that relationship, and put forth the image that we’re not the bad guys and we’re here to help,” Hinckley said.

In that pursuit, the Adopt-A-School initiative was born. Originally suggested by Hinckley, Varney soon gave it his full approval and support.

“I’d say one of the benefits and one of the reasons we definitely wanted to work in the schools is because working in the schools has allowed us to help the younger population,” Varney said. “They didn’t choose to live this way, and they’re the ones who need the most help right now.”

Students in Kosovo have very little, Varney said, often lacking even basic educational items like papers and pencils. Many schools are small as well, with one school in the northern region Hinckley patrols only having one student.

“Imagine the one room schoolhouses that we learned about in Little House in the Prarie,” Varney said. “That’s what a lot of these schools are.”

The school supplies being asked for include basic supplies such as pens, pencils, paper, coloring pencils and glue. Children’s education tools are also being sought such as blocks, puzzles and games.

Also on the list of items being asked for is sports equipment such as soccer balls, cones, Frisbees and jerseys.

Anything that one is able to donate that would benefit a school would be appreciated, though, Varney said.

Mail takes three to four weeks to reach Kosovo from the United States. Varney asks that those who send items to contact him as well, so the package can be tracked.

“Please include items sent and the date shipped,” Varney asked.

Varney said those who donate items will receive a photo in return of the items donated being used, so those who donate can be sure they have given to a worthy caue.

So far, 32 supply boxes have been received for schools in the region. Students have largely been overjoyed, but some are still standoffish due to the supplies being given by American troops, a sign of the fractured relationship.

But that’s being aided by the Adopt-A-School program in other ways as well, Varney said.

“My mother in law works in Grand Junction, Colo. Her seventh graders are writing letters back to kids over here,” Varney said. “A lot of people speak English. The majority of them do, especially the younger kids. If we can start getting them to interact, allowing people back home to get a look at what it’s like here and allowing kids to see that there’s more outside (of the area they’re living in.”

Varney said the opportunity exists for other middle school classes to have a similar arrangement.

Charlie Company will be moving out of the region in the spring, but the program will continue afterwards, organized by a company out of Oregon.

If interested in donating supplies, Eli Varney can be contacted at eli.t.varney.mil@mail.mil or elivarney@mail.mil.

The shipping address is C-co 1/297th, CMR 12, APO, AE 09240, AEKF –FCP – CO. The subject of the package should be: Charlie Company Non-tactical Vehicle Threshholds and Mission Capability Policy.



By Ryan Fitzmaurice