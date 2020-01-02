Betty Lou Smith

May 1, 1928 – Dec. 8, 2019

Betty Lou Dillon Smith, 91, died Dec. 8, 2019, in Bozeman, Mont.

Betty was born May 1, 1928, in Cokeville, Wyo., to Horace and Lula Dillon. She moved to Lovell when she was 4 years old. She married the love of her life, Wes Smith, on March 29, 1947, in Lovell. They had three children, John, Linett and Cindy.

Betty was an artist. She loved painting beautiful landscapes of Wyoming. She painted several Christmas decoration scenes that were displayed outside her home on Shoshone Avenue. Over the years she won numerous awards and ribbons for her artwork. She also drew each of the children she taught in the fourth grade.

When she was 36 she decided to go to college and become a teacher. She taught fourth grade for more than twenty years in Lovell. One of her favorite things to do each year was putting on her original fourth-grade play. In 1976 she was nominated for Wyoming Teacher of the Year.

Betty loved the outdoors. She spent hours working on her beautiful garden. She loved finding and collecting rocks and arrowheads. She found her last arrowhead on her 90th birthday.

She will be missed by her son, John (Monica); daughter Cindy (Tom); and grandchildren Wesley, Paul and Ashley. She was preceded in death by her husband Wes and daughter Linett.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, Bozeman.