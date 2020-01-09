Feb. 3, 1954 – Jan. 1, 2020

Connie Ruth Olsen decided to celebrate the New Year differently than she ever had. Connie died in the early morning hours on Jan. 1, 2020. This was not too big of a surprise for those left behind because they knew of Connie’s quirky sense of humor.

Connie was born Feb. 3, 1954, to Wilber J. Olsen and Laura Ruth Benson Olsen.

CONNIE RUTH OLSEN

Connie lived a life of service to her family and others. She loved making baby quilts for the nieces and nephews on down to the great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was a visiting teacher and later visiting minister from the age of 18 to about three weeks before she died. She loved serving her sisters and children in her many church callings.

Connie loved her family and helped care for her parents when they were ill and dying.

She worked at the Lovell Elementary School as a custodian for 28 years. She enjoyed the children and other employees she worked with.

Connie died from congestive heart failure and complications from uncontrolled diabetes.

Connie is survived by her siblings, Nanett (Greg) Prindle of Billings, Dianne (John) Paxton and Norma (Rex) Allen of Lovell, Jon (Gladys) Olsen of Gillette and Randall (Violet) Olsen of Thermopolis. She had 21 nieces and nephews and 61 great-nieces and great-nephews with two more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wib and Ruth Olsen, and grandparents Laura and Leonard Benson and Erbin and Leona Olsen.

The family would like to thank all those who came to visit, made phone calls and brought food to make her remaining days on earth a joy for her. They laughed and cried, reminiscing with Connie from shared memories.

Connie’s funeral services were held in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. Burial followed in the Lovell Cemetery.