From our files | Housing stock a problem in 1920

100 years ago, Jan. 24, 1920

The Cowley Progress

As in other towns in this state, so in Cowley, the housing problem is getting to be a serious one. At the present time residences are absolutely congested. It is the same in our business district. No business of any kind could establish itself here without first going to the trouble of building a place. This more than anything is keeping people away from here.

75 years ago, Jan. 25, 1945

The Lovell Chronicle

Mrs. James Leach announces that the local Red Cross chapter has received 25 pounds of yarn for knitting socks and that needles are available. The Red Cross room (in the rear of Delsa’s Beauty Shop) is open every afternoon except Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., and anyone who will knit socks should call there.

50 years ago, Jan. 22, 1970

file photo

1970 on the job trainee Ginger Despain works as a secretary in the middle school office. See more in excerpt from 50 years ago.





The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: On the job trainee Ginger Despain works as a secretary in the middle school office. Ginger is one of the students in the Diversified Occupations program initiated this year in the Lovell schools.

25 years ago, Jan. 26, 1995

The Lovell Chronicle

The Montana Bureau of Land Management panel, investigating the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse gathering, submitted their report to officials on Jan. 19. The panel recommended a full-time manager for the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range. The panel said the range should have high priority for funding by the BLM, and an operating plan should be prepared to include management of both the habitat and the wild horses.

10 years ago, Jan. 21, 2010

The Lovell Chronicle

Dylan Ohman’s knowledge that Japan is the island nation that is third in the world in nuclear power production behind the United States and France propelled the Lovell seventh-grader to the championship of the Lovell Middle School National Geographic Geography Bee last Thursday, Jan. 14, at the LMS Commons.

