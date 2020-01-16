From our files | Lovell to Cowley road to cost $32,000 in 1920

100 years ago, Jan. 17, 1920

The Cowley Progress

Immediate construction will be required of the contractors who are awarded the contract for the construction of the Lovell to Cowley road by the State Highway Commission early in March. The preliminary estimates place the cost on this improvement at $32,000 or approximately $8,000 per mile.

75 years ago, Jan. 18, 1945

The Lovell Chronicle

The Seminary classes really enjoyed the story of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” played on a record Wednesday.

50 years ago, Jan. 15, 1970

The Lovell Chronicle

Lovell Chamber of Commerce president Robert Benson reports that tickets will be available only until Jan. 16 for the Worland dinner featuring Ann Landers as the speaker. Tickets for the dinner to be held Jan. 22 are available from Benson.

25 years ago, Jan. 19, 1995

Members of Nancy Dillon’s 1995 Lovell Elementary second grade class are (front row, l-r) Vernon Allphin, Toree McNeil, Heidi Minchow, Carolyn McKinney, Ashlynn Ethridge, Ella May Walker, Michelle Allred, Crystal Branstner, Eric Wardell, (back) Daniel Zeller, Colter Smith, Patrick Durtsche, Daniel Pina, Michael Barnes, Brian Florez, Timothy Capellen and Casey Trautman. See more in excerpt from 25 years ago.





The Lovell Chronicle

Nancy Dillon’s Lovell Elementary second grade students have collected 554,000 pull tabs on their way to one million. The project was begun to show students a real example of one million.

10 years ago, Jan. 14, 2010

The Lovell Chronicle

A crew from Mountain Valley Homes worked on the Cowley Main Street facade project Tuesday. The facade is being built on the sidewalk in front of the block of businesses along Hwy. 310, stretching from the Sidon Canal building on the west to the Waterhole No. 1 Bar on the east.

