Grizzly cagers have solid start to new season

The Rocky Mountain Middle School boys basketball squads tipped off the season by sweeping Ten Sleep Thursday and falling to Lovell Saturday. The Grizz then went 2-1 at Greybull Monday.

Thursday in Ten Sleep, the eighth-grade squad defeated Ten Sleep 34-33. Noah Johnson fired in 20 points for Rocky, and Tucker Jackson added 6, Kasen Banks 4 and Nathan Clendenen and Max Cooley 2 apiece.

Rocky Mountain eighth-grader Kasen Banks drives past Lovell defender Adnan Khan during the Grizzlies’ loss to Lovell Saturday in Cowley.

Sam Smith photo

The seventh-grade team defeated Ten Sleep. No score was available. Hudson May led Rocky with 10 points, and Clendenen added 8, Alex Hedges 6, Nickolas Cain 4, Julian Frost and Hayden Wambeke 2 apiece and Matthew Crosby 1.

Lovell

Saturday at home, the eighth-grade squad fell to Lovell 45-10. Jackson scored 4 points for Rocky and Johnson, Cooley and Banks added 2 each.

The seventh-grade team fell to Lovell 44-16. May led Rocky with 7 points, and Clendenen and Hedges scored 4 apiece, Jackson 1.

The sixth-grade squad fell to the Mustangs 18-12. Rylan Stebner and Triffen Jolley led Rocky with 4 points apiece and Casey Jones and Jacoby Wachob added 2 apiece.

Greybull

Monday in Greybull, the eighth-grade team fell to Greybull 59-21. Banks scored 6 points, and Cooley and Clendenen added 4 apiece, May 3 and Brandon Abraham and Jackson 2 apiece.

The seventh-grade squad defeated the Buffs 26-7. Clendenen led Rocky with 10 points, and Jackson added 8, Bryce Haslem and May 4 apiece.

The sixth-grade team defeated Greybull 31-19. Stebner led Rocky with 9 points, and Jones added 8, Triffen Jolley and Colton Bitton 4 apiece, and Jack Gutierrez, Wachob and Tayt Beall 2 apiece.

The Grizzlies will have another busy week of basketball ahead as they host Meeteetse today (Thursday) at 5 p.m. and Burlington Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Rocky will travel to Riverside to face the Rebels at 9 a.m.

Monday, the seventh-grade team will host Powell while the eighth-grade travels to Powell. Both games are scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m. in Powell and Lovell.



By Sam Smith