Judy Marlene Adams Clark

Oct. 16, 1946 – Jan. 13, 2020

Judy Marlene Clark passed away in Billings Jan. 13, 2020.

She was the first child of Bill and Win (Avery) Adams. Judy grew up in Lovell with her sisters Linda (Adams) Miller and Kris (Adams) Lucus and brother John Adams.

Judy spent her younger years in Lovell. She attended LHS and would have graduated in 1965. Instead she met and married Dean Netherton in 1962 in Lovell. To this union were born two children, son Jerry and daughter Denise. They later divorced.

She met Jay Clark. Jay and Judy married in 1966 in Powell. Jay legally adopted Jerry and Denise.

She got her GED and graduated with her son from NWCC in Powell. Judy drove beet truck many years for local farmers. She then worked in the scale house for different beet dumps. She loved talking to all the drivers passing through. She covered mail routes in rural Powell, filling in as a sub driver.

Judy enjoyed helping all her friends and family, chauffeuring kids to Yellowstone to meet their grandpa and grandma for summer visits. She would take all the kids to clogging, swim practice, soccer and baseball, and she video taped all the Christmas programs.

Judy loved to sew. She was a stamper, making homemade cards for every occasion. Everyone young or old received a handmade card from Judy. She was very much into family history, keeping all the records for the Adams and Clarks. She loved to travel and visit with relatives wherever she went.

Preceding Judy in death was her father Bill Adams (1988), stepfather Raymond Campbell (2001), brother “Big John” Adams (2014), nephew Kevin Adams (1992) and her father-in-law and mother in-law Shell Clark (1947) and Emma Mecham (1994).

Judy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jay Clark, of Ralston; mother Win Campbell of Powell; sisters Linda (Bill) Miller of Cowley and Kris (Rick) Lucus of Powell; sister-in-law Debbie Adams of Idaho; son Jerry (Sandy) Clark of Powell and their kids Shayla and Kelsy Clark, Stephen Potter and Brian Florez and great-grandson Wyatt Thaete; daughter Denise (Russ) Gwynn and her kids Keshia and Kory Rigby and Blake Rigby and great-grandkids Zane and Zayden North, Railynn Jacobs and Athena Rigby; her good friend Peggy (Rogers) Gruell; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. at Faith Community Church, 1267 Road 18 (Hwy 294), Powell. Following the service dinner will be served at the American Legion Post 26 located at 143 S. Clark St. in Powell. Cremation has taken place at Thompson Funeral Home.

Online guest book address is www.thompsonfuneral.net. In lieu of flowers please donate to a kidney related foundation.